Hydro to keep Neuss aluminium plant open- paper
#Basic Materials
September 4, 2012 / 7:51 AM / 5 years ago

Hydro to keep Neuss aluminium plant open- paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Norwegian group Norsk Hydro has ended plans to close its primary aluminium production plant in Neuss in Germany and plans to raise production at the plant, a newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The company’s German unit Hydro Aluminium declined comment on the report but said a statement would be made later on Tuesday.

The regional daily Neuss-Grevenbroicher Zeitung has reported Hydro had decided to end plans to close the plant which has 690 personnel.

Production had been cut in 2009 to around 50,000 tonnes from capacity of over 300,000 tonnes because of high German electricity costs.

The newspaper said production will now be sharply increased following the German government’s move to provide help for energy-intensive companies struggling with high power prices. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Alison Birrane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
