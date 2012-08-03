FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aleris takes over Voerde Aluminium's cast house
August 3, 2012 / 6:50 AM / 5 years ago

Aleris takes over Voerde Aluminium's cast house

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. metals group Aleris said on Friday it had acquired the cast house of insolvent German aluminium plant Voerde Aluminium.

The sale of the cast house to an unnamed customer had been announced in May while a buyer was being sought for the separate electrolysis and anode production units at the Voerde plant.

“The Voerde cast house will give the company an additional annual casting capacity of 115,000 tonnes,” Aleris said. “The operation also will provide Aleris with increased manufacturing flexibility and additional finishing and recycling capability.”

The Voerde cast house has supplied rolling ingot and billet to Aleris for many years, Aleris added.

The Voerde smelter, which produces 115,000 tonnes of aluminium annually, declared insolvency on May 4. Germany’s metals industry association said the Voerde case illustrated the danger to German metal output from the country’s high electricity prices.

Voerde’s insolvency administrator was not immediately available for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
