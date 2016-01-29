FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German regulator investigates possible tractor cartel
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 29, 2016 / 3:37 PM / 2 years ago

German regulator investigates possible tractor cartel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Germany’s anti-trust regulator said on Friday it was investigating a possible cartel of companies making agricultural machinery, particularly tractors.

It did not name any targets of the probe.

German agricultural trading group Baywa said the cartel office had searched its headquarters earlier this week on suspicion that some of its employees were involved in anti-competitive agreements.

Baywa said a court order showed several companies from the industry were being investigated, adding it was cooperating with the cartel office. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.