November 16, 2015 / 12:16 PM / 2 years ago

German watchdog investigates Apple and Amazon audiobooks agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Germany’s Federal Cartel Office has begun an investigation into Apple Inc’s arrangement with Amazon for purchasing audiobooks, the competition watchdog said in a statement on Monday.

It said both companies had a long-term agreement for the purchase of audio books by Apple from Amazon’s Audible business for distribution via Apple’s iTunes store.

“The two companies have a strong position in the digital offering of audiobooks in Germany. Therefore, we feel compelled to examine the agreement between these two competitors in the audiobooks in more detail,” cartel office chief Andreas Mundt said in the statement.

Apple declined to comment. Amazon was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde. Editing by Jane Merriman)

