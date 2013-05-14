FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany will not buy Euro Hawk drones - govt source
#Market News
May 14, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

Germany will not buy Euro Hawk drones - govt source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 14 (Reuters) - Germany will not purchase Euro Hawk reconaissance drones because meeting the standards required to win aviation approval would cost 500 million to 600 million euros, a German government source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Even if it committed such funds, there would be no guarantee of securing final approval, the source added.

German armed forces have one prototype Euro Hawk and were considering whether to purchase an additional four drones, which are made by EADS and Northrop Grumman.

Germany had earmarked 1.2 billion euros for the purchase and development of the drones.

