FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Fassbender, Cotillard team up for "Assassin's Creed" movie
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 1, 2016 / 5:05 PM / 9 months ago

Fassbender, Cotillard team up for "Assassin's Creed" movie

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Actors Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard join forces for a "Assassin's Creed", an action adventure movie based on the video games series of the same name.

"Shame" and "12 Years a Slave" actor Fassbender plays Callum Lynch who "through a revolutionary technology that unlocks his genetic memories experiences the adventures of his ancestor, Aguilar, in 15th century Spain", according the film's synopsis.

"I am not a gamer," Fassbender told a news conference in Berlin on Thursday.

"But I did play it once I'd come on board to sort of get an idea of the world, to see what the guys at (video game developer) Ubisoft had created and also to get an idea of ... some of the shapes for the characters."

"Assassin's Creed" hits cinemas worldwide this month. (Reporting by Reuters Television; Editing by Alison Williams)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.