UPDATE 1-Low returns dent demand at German five-year debt sale

* Demand at five-year auction below 2012 average

* Yield of 0.42 pct is less than at last sale, 2012 average

* Returns on bonds dent demand at sale

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Michelle Martin

LONDON/BERLIN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Demand fell at a sale of five-year German debt on Wednesday as uncertainty over Greece’s ability to secure more aid and the prospect of loose U.S. monetary policy pushed returns on safe-haven bonds lower.

The bond sold at an average yield of 0.42 percent, in line with the secondary markets, and below 0.53 percent at a similar sale in October and an average of 0.63 percent for the year.

The sale came as President Barack Obama’s election victory heralded a continuation of accommodative U.S. monetary policy, and as Greece readied for a parliamentary vote on its latest austerity package later in the day.

German Bund futures gained after the results and last stood 29 ticks higher at 142.38.

Prices for German debt, the safest in the euro zone, have steadily risen since mid-October as investors turned nervous over Greek public finances and over when Spain will ask for financial help.

“It’s not bad demand given that the five-year now is not as cheap as it was a few months ago,” Alessandro Giansanti, rate strategist at ING said.

“It shows that even if there has been some rally in the periphery, the situation is still not totally clear and investors prefer to keep some position in the core.”

The sale drew bids worth 1.5 times the amount on offer, compared with 2.2 last time and an average of 2.01 at this year’s five-year auctions.

Both bond and equity prices rose after the U.S. election but focus quickly turned to the so-called “fiscal cliff” -- $600 billion of spending cuts and tax increases that will be enacted next year.

The Greek parliament was due to vote later on wednesday on fresh growth-stifling austerity measures needed to secure more international aid and avoid bankruptcy. Prime Minister Antonis Samaras is expected to narrowly win support for the budget cuts, tax hikes and labour reforms.