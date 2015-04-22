FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federal network agency allows three bidders in upcoming auction
April 22, 2015

Federal network agency allows three bidders in upcoming auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 22 (Reuters) - Germany’s telecoms and energy regulator will allow Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica Deutschland and Vodafone Deutschland to take part in the upcoming spectrum auction, a Federal Network Agency’s spokesman said on Wednesday.

The German government in January kicked off the process, which is scheduled to start on May 27 and could according to analyst’s estimates deliver the German government about 4.5 billion euros ($4.85 billion) in proceeds.

$1 = 0.9273 euros Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan

