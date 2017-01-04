FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German 2016 passenger car registrations at 7-year high -source
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 4, 2017 / 8:52 AM / 8 months ago

German 2016 passenger car registrations at 7-year high -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 4 (Reuters) - German new passenger car registrations reached a seven-year high of 3.35 million in 2016 thanks to low fuel prices and interest rates, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

New registrations rose 3.7 percent in December and 4.5 percent over the full year.

That compares with a 5.1 percent 2016 increase in France and a 15.8 percent rise in Italy.

The German Federal Motor Transport Authority is due to publish official figures later on Wednesday.

Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

