German cartel office says fines automotive suppliers 75 mln eur
June 24, 2015

German cartel office says fines automotive suppliers 75 mln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 24 (Reuters) - Germany’s cartel office said on Wednesday it has imposed about 75 million euros ($84.12 million) of fines on automotive suppliers for price fixing.

Companies charged by the Bonn-based cartel office are Autoneum Germany GmbH, Carcoustics International GmbH, Greiner Perfoam GmbH, Ideal Automotive GmbH and International Automotive Components Group.

The suppliers have a right to appeal the fines, though have already agreed a settlement with the cartel office which said a probe of another auto company is continuing, without being more specific.

$1 = 0.8916 euros Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz

