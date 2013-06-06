FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German luxury car makers see no scope for summer breaks
June 6, 2013 / 1:40 PM / 4 years ago

German luxury car makers see no scope for summer breaks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 6 (Reuters) - German premium car makers will continue production to meet foreign demand over the summer school holidays, when most mass market competitors stop production, they said on Thursday.

“The only plant that is not manufacturing straight through is Bremen, where we have to shut down the assembly line for two weeks in July to retool the factory for next year’s C-Class,” a spokesman for Daimler said on Thursday.

Other German sites at Daimler, such as Sindelfingen and Rastatt, will continue production as premium brands like Mercedes-Benz struggle to keep up with higher demand.

Officials at Audi and BMW also confirmed their plants would only stop assembly lines for certain types of retooling, where parallel production cannot continue.

Ever since the European financial crisis, when the premium car market collapsed, German brands have been rushing from one sales and production record to the next as they pushed further and further into China, home to an ever increasing middle and upper class.

In comparison even a strong volume carmaker like Volkswagen cannot escape the troubles in its home market of Europe, where there are too many car plants supplying the mass market, and plans to shut its massive Golf production plant in Wolfsburg between July 15 and Aug. 2. (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

