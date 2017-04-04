German new car sales jump about 11 pct to 360,000 autos in March -source

BERLIN, April 4 (Reuters) - Sales of new passenger cars in Germany jumped about 11 percent in March, helped by two extra selling days, an industry source told Reuters on Tuesday.

New passenger-car registrations in Europe's largest auto market increased to around 360,000 vehicles last month, the source said, with first-quarter sales rising about 6 to 7 percent to around 845,000 vehicles.

Official German car sales data is expected to be published by Germany's VDA auto industry association later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)