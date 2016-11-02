FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
German car sales fell around 5 pct in Oct on fewer selling days -source
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 2, 2016 / 8:55 AM / 10 months ago

German car sales fell around 5 pct in Oct on fewer selling days -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - German new car sales fell around 5 percent in October compared with the same month a year earlier because there were two fewer selling days, an industry source told Reuters.

Registrations of new passenger cars in Europe's largest auto market still showed an increase of around 4.5 to 5 percent in the January-to-October period to around 2.8 million vehicles, the source said on Wednesday.

Adjusted for the effect of fewer selling days, registrations actually rose by around 5 percent last month, the source said.

Germany's KBA motor vehicle authority is expected to release official sales data for October later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
