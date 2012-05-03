FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
May 3, 2012 / 9:21 AM / in 5 years

Household demand lifts German car sales in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 3 (Reuters) - The German new car market rose 3 percent in April thanks partly to household consumers slowly returning to dealership showrooms to buy new models like BMW’s revamped 1 Series, defying weakness in other major European economies like Italy.

“After the private [new car] market in March recovered in March and contributed to growth, I expect that private car buyers also will help overall demand recover in April and May,” said Volker Lange, head of the import brands’ car lobby in Germany, the VDIK.

New car registrations rose to over 274,000 vehicles in April, lifting the cumulative growth rate to 1.8 percent for the first four months.

Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner

