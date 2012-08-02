German new car market shrinks 5 pct in July -VDIK

FRANKFURT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Germany’s new car market declined by nearly 5 percent in July, according to preliminary official data cited on Thursday by German import car brand association VDIK.

The association said new car registrations fell to roughly 248,000 in July, bringing the cumulative total over the first seven months to 1.88 million new cars registered.

Three in every 10 new vehicles in Germany, including luxury BMWs, are sold not to customers, but to carmakers and their dealers - a type of automotive industry pump priming known as “self-registration”. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)