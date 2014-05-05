FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German car sales down nearly 4 pct in April -source
May 5, 2014

German car sales down nearly 4 pct in April -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, May 5 (Reuters) - Sales of new cars in Germany, Europe’s biggest auto market, declined nearly 4 percent in April, the first drop in five months, an industry source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Four-month registrations in Germany were up 3 percent, the source said on condition he not be identified because the numbers are still confidential.

Germany’s main VDA auto industry association is due to publish April sales data later on Monday.

Reporting by Jan Schwartz. Writing by Andreas Cremer.

