FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-German car sales flat in March
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 4, 2016 / 1:55 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-German car sales flat in March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* March data not meaningful due to Easter effect -VDA

* First-quarter sales up 4 pct to 791,500 cars -VDA

* Germany flat sales contrasts with France, Italy gains (Adds VDA comment, detail and background)

BERLIN, April 4 (Reuters) - German car sales were flat in March, the country’s main industry association said on Monday, marking the first month in almost a year that sales volumes did not grow in Europe’s biggest auto market.

Registrations of new passenger cars in Germany totalled 323,000 vehicles last month, the same level as in March 2015, the VDA industry lobby said, citing the impact of fewer selling days and the Easter holidays.

March is the first month since May 2015 that German car sales failed to grow, according to VDA records. First-quarter sales rose 4 percent to 791,500 cars.

“Compared with year-earlier records, the March figures give no real indication of demand, as Easter last year was in April while this year it occurred in March,” VDA chief Matthias Wissmann said.

Domestic orders dropped 11 percent in March, while domestic production fell 7 percent to 516,100 cars, VDA said. Exports declined 8 percent to 396,300 vehicles.

Germany’s KBA motoring watchdog said a brand-by-brand breakdown of March registrations would not be released until Tuesday.

Flat sales in Germany contrasts with robust growth in France and Italy, the third and second largest markets in the European Union, where sales in March jumped 7.5 percent and 17.4 percent respectively. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Arno Schuetze and Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.