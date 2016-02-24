FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 24, 2016 / 8:01 PM / 2 years ago

Axel Springer subsidiary to cut up to 50 jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - A subsidiary of Germany’s biggest publishing house, Axel Springer, will restructure its editorial department and cut up to 50 editorial jobs, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The “WeltN24” media group, a full Springer subsidiary which publishes newspaper “Die Welt” and broadcasts the German “N24” TV channel, will cut up to one-eighth of its current 400 positions.

The group plans to merge several of its departments to cut costs and free up resources for investigative reporting, WeltN24 editor in chief Stefan Aust told German online journal Meedia. (Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Tina Bellon; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
