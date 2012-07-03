FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German bad bank FMS 2011 loss nearly 10 bln eur
July 3, 2012 / 9:17 AM / 5 years ago

German bad bank FMS 2011 loss nearly 10 bln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, July 3 (Reuters) - German bad bank FMS, handling assets that had belonged to failed real estate lender Hypo Real Estate, posted a 2011 loss of 9.97 billion euros ($12.6 billion) before compensation by the country’s bank rescue fund, Soffin.

Soffin compensation, essentially taxpayer money, totalled 9.9 billion euros, FMS said on Tuesday.

Germany was forced to rescue a raft of lenders between 2007 and 2009, including Hypo Real Estate, WestLB, Commerzbank and IKB after the collapse of the subprime debt market led to an inter-bank lending freeze and heavy portfolio losses. ($1 = 0.7947 euros) (Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Jonathan Gould)

