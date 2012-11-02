BaFin asks banks for crisis restructuring blueprint

FRANKFURT, Nov 2 (Reuters) - German regulator BaFin has asked Deutsche Bank AG and at least 14 other banks to draw up emergency blueprints for restructuring during a crisis.

The plans form part of a global effort by regulators to avoid multi-billion taxpayer bailouts of distressed lenders and prevent any one lender from causing a systemic crisis for the entire financial system.

“The aim is to get banks and regulators thinking about emergency plans,” BaFin executive Raimund Roeseler said on Friday.

Those banks seen to be of systemic importance on an international level will be forced to draw up restructuring plans by the end of 2012, BaFin said, while banks which are systemically significant on a national level have until end 2013.

BaFin said it would force all systemically important banks to put up additional capital and added that banks will need to reorganise themselves in a way which makes them easier to wind down.

Lenders will not be forced to disclose such blueprints, BaFin further said.

Among those banks being asked to draft crisis restructuring scenarios are Commerzbank AG and large Landesbanken, Roeseler said.

During the 2007-09 financial crisis, several large German banks including Hypo Real Estate, HSH Nordbank, LBBW, WestLB and IKB required multi-billion euro taxpayer-backed bailouts.

BaFin’s move mirrors similar steps in the United States where the Federal Reserve asked banks to give regulators a “road map” for dismantling them if they become insolvent.

The Fed told banks to consider drastic efforts to prevent failure in times of distress, including selling off businesses, finding other funding sources if regular borrowing markets shut them out, and reducing risk. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by David Holmes)