Ex-Dresdner Bank chief to head German bank bailout fund
December 17, 2014

Ex-Dresdner Bank chief to head German bank bailout fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Herbert Walter, former head of Dresdner Bank, has been named head of Germany’s bailout fund Soffin, German bailout agency FMSA said on Wednesday.

The Soffin fund is run by FMSA, which will operate as Germany’s resolution body for troubled banks starting in 2015.

Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday that Walter would get the job.

Walter will take up the post on Jan. 15, FMSA said in a statement.

Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
