German banks agree on pay increase with unions
June 6, 2012

German banks agree on pay increase with unions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 6 (Reuters) - Germany’s banks have agreed with employees on a staggered pay increase, the latest in a string of collective bargaining agreements that could shore up consumer demand in Europe’s largest economy.

The country’s private and public-sector banks agreed to pay their roughly 230,000 employees 2.9 percent more in July and again 2.5 percent more in July 2013, the banks and German services union Verdi said in separate statements.

The accord is valid for 26 months and also includes a one-off payment of 350 euros ($440), according to the statements.

Chancellor Angela Merkel over the weekend praised higher German wage deals, which economists believe will boost Germany’s domestic consumption but could also help its lagging European neighbours to regain some competitiveness in terms of relative labour costs.

Volkswagen, Europe’s largest carmaker, said it will give workers at its German factors a 4.3 percent pay increase for a 13-month period after the IG Metall union secured a raise of that size for its 3.6 million workers.

The IG Metall deal was the highest increase for the engineering sector since 1992. ($1 = 0.8001 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
