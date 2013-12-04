FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German finmin paper: bank resolution decision unlikely at Ecofin
December 4, 2013 / 12:41 PM / 4 years ago

German finmin paper: bank resolution decision unlikely at Ecofin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Germany’s finance ministry believes a decision on a single resolution mechanism (SRM) for the banking sector is “not yet foreseeable” at next week’s Ecofin meeting, a ministry document obtained by Reuters showed on Wednesday.

“The positions on the construction of the SRM and a single restructuring fund still lie far apart,” the document stated.

The Ecofin council, the group of 28 European Union (EU) finance ministers that convene monthly, meets on Dec. 10. (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

