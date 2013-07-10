UPDATE 1-Berlin says EU proposals for failed banks not legally viable

BERLIN, July 10 (Reuters) - European Union proposals to create an agency to rescue or shut failed banks would give the European Commission powers not set out in current treaties, delaying moves toward a banking union, a German government spokesman said on Wednesday.

“We think the EU Commission’s proposal would stall the route to banking union rather than accelerate it,” Steffen Seibert said at a regular government news conference in Berlin, criticising the plans as not legally convincing.

Brussels proposed on Wednesday an agency to salvage or shut failed banks, working in tandem with the European Central Bank (ECB) as supervisor, and forming the intended second pillar of a “banking union”.

If agreed by European Union states, the agency will have the means to impose losses on junior creditors of a stricken bank from 2015, according to the blueprint.

But the new authority will be hamstrung by the fact that it will have to wait years before it has a fund to pay for the costs of any bank wind-up it orders.

Berlin is reluctant to accept the creation of a new agency in Brussels or elsewhere with powers to overrule its own national authorities on the sensitive issue of bank closures, arguing that it has no legal basis in the current EU Treaty.

Mindful of elections in Germany on Sept. 22, Berlin would also oppose any fund that requires it to pick up part of the bill if a bank in another EU state ran aground.

“It is our goal to implement the agreed elements of the banking union, because we believe that if we achieve this together we can restore trust in the euro zone,” Seibert said.

“There is a commission proposal which we think in our legal view gives it powers it doesn’t hold according to present treaties.”

Seibert said the French and German governments had made a proposal which would operate within current legal frameworks, before in the mid-term moving to limited treaty changes.

“This in our view could be implemented much more swiftly,” he said.

EU finance ministers last month agreed on an intermediate step which involves tighter oversight of banks and coordinated resolution of any problems, by national authorities. It does not allow for sharing power or the financial costs of closing down or rescuing banks at EU level.