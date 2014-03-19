FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany to allow tax deductions on CoCos - association
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 19, 2014 / 12:26 PM / 4 years ago

Germany to allow tax deductions on CoCos - association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 19 (Reuters) - Germany plans to follow other European countries in allowing banks to deduct interest payments on so-called “CoCo bonds” from their taxes, banking association BDB said.

“It is urgently necessary that German authorities create legal certainty for the additional core capital quickly,” BDB head Michael Kemmer said in a statement on Wednesday, adding it expected a decision on the matter soon.

It has so far remained unclear in Germany whether banks would be allowed to deduct interest payments on the relatively expensive CoCos, which can convert into equity if a bank hits trouble, from their taxes as a business expense.

There have also been questions over whether foreign investors in the bonds would continue to be exempted from a deduction of tax at source, and whether the bonds would count as equity capital for tax purposes. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.