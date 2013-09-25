Germany can continue EU banking union talks - fin ministry

BERLIN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Germany can continue talks with the European Union on a banking union, a spokesman for the finance ministry said on Wednesday, despite uncertainty about the shape of the new government after Sunday’s election.

Conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel was re-elected to a third term in the election but she is seeking a new coalition partner, most likely the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), and it is not clear who Germany’s finance minister will be. (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski and Alexandra Hudson)