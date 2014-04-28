UPDATE 1-German banks face tripling of bailout fees to 1.9 bln euros per year

(Writes through with finance ministry comment)

BERLIN, April 28 (Reuters) - Plans being considered for a new European bank restructuring fund would see German banks pay in about 1.9 billion euros a year, banking and government officials said on Monday.

That would be about three times what they pay into an existing national bank rescue fund, with bigger lenders set to foot most of the bill.

European leaders decided last month to complete a long-planned banking union with an agency to shut failing euro zone banks and a common 55 billion euro back-up fund, to be built up over eight years with payments from banks.

Germany is pushing to have bigger banks stump up most of the costs, with the smallest lenders - which pose less of a systemic threat - exempted from paying in.

To that end, newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Monday that Berlin plans to abolish for the European pot a rule that caps contributions to the existing German fund at 20 percent of annual net profit.

That measure has saved German banks 1.3 billion euros each year on average for the past three years, during which they have paid in an average of about 600 million euros a year, according to the finance ministry.

That is less than a third of the 1.9 billion euros German lenders would have pay into the European fund in each of the next eight years to bring their total contribution to the expected 15 billion euros.

Exact calculations have yet to be proposed by the EU Commission, said German finance ministry spokesman Hans Joachim Narzynski.

“Size and risk will play a significant role for each bank in the Commission proposal,” Narzynski said.

“The German government has always made the case for the principle of proportionality ... that smaller banks must have a better standing than big banks which pose a big risk to the system.”

The EU Commission will consider Europe-wide rules governing bank contributions to the fund this summer.

Banks’ contributions should not be calculated at the national level but on an individual basis, using the same criteria for all participating banks in order to prevent competitive distortions, said a second finance ministry spokeswoman.

Germany, unlike France, has lobbied for measures that would burden big banks more than small.

Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has lobbied the EU Commission to lift the threshold beyond which fund contributions become mandatory to banks with an adjusted balance sheet size of 500 million euros, from 300 million euros now. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt, Andreas Kroener and Matthias Sobolewski; Editing by Stephen Brown, Thomas Atkins and Catherine Evans)