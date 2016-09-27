FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Political support for banks must end: Bundesbank
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 27, 2016 / 3:36 PM / a year ago

Political support for banks must end: Bundesbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Political support for Europe's oversized banking sector must stop, a top official at Germany's central bank said on Tuesday, comparing banks to dinosaurs facing a threat of extinction.

Concerns about German banks are mounting, with top lender Deutsche Bank forced to reassure investors this week it did not need government support to meet a possible U.S. fine and low interest rates eating into their profits.

Andreas Dombret, the Bundesbank board member in charge of supervision, said banks' "structural deficiencies" should be tackled if they are to stand on their own two feet.

"Political support for the banking sector must finally come to an end - something that unfortunately I've only seen to a limited extent," he told an audience in Vienna.

He added: "Crucially, we cannot discuss away the structural deficiencies of the banking sector." (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Writing By Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.