Bundesbank fears depositors will be charged if rates stay low - Spiegel
March 30, 2016 / 9:51 AM / a year ago

Bundesbank fears depositors will be charged if rates stay low - Spiegel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 30 (Reuters) - German banks are raising fees and might eventually charge private customers for depositing money if interest rates stay at ultra-low levels, a Bundesbank executive board member said in an interview published on Wednesday.

Asked about whether banks may impose negative rates on private customers’ bank accounts, Andreas Dombret told Spiegel Online: “The banks and savings banks that I speak to want to do everything to avoid this.”

“But the longer the current interest rate environment persists, the higher the chances that negative interest rates may have to be passed on,” he added.

He added: “We see that many institutions have already raised their fees or are thinking about increases.”

“This may be on withdrawing cash, issuing debit cards or other services,” Dombret said. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

