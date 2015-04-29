FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany to keep agency for troubled banks while EU fund set up
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 29, 2015 / 1:11 PM / 2 years ago

Germany to keep agency for troubled banks while EU fund set up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, April 29 (Reuters) - Germany’s cabinet has agreed on a draft law for maintaining an emergency reserve to help German banks that get into trouble while a pan-European agency is being built up, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.

Last year, European Union countries agreed to set up a common fund known as the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) as part of its banking union project.

The SRM is intended as a pan-European bailout fund, which will be built up over eight years from levies on banks that start 2016, reaching a total of 55 billion euros by 2024. It will then replace any national agencies.

Germany set up its national agency, called the Restructuring Fund, in 2011. From 2011 to 2014, German banks paid 2.3 billion euros into that Restructuring Fund.

Under the new rules, Germany would hold on to those funds rather than giving them back to the banks or using them to offset bank contributions to the new pan-European fund, as called for by German banking associations.

The draft law will give German banks an extra buffer during a time in which the European agency’s funds will be relatively small.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers and Michelle Martin; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.