Tighter capital rules pose threat to German banks-banking group

FRANKFURT, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The relentless tightening of bank capital rules by international regulators poses an increasing threat to Germany’s banks, the country’s BDB banking association said on Monday.

Regulators of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision have spent 15 years continuously tightening the definition of risk-weighted assets and the type and amount of regulatory capital safety buffers needed to cover them in the so-called Basel agreements, the latest of which is known as “Basel III”.

The agreed rules are not yet fully in force but regulators continue to tighten the screws, a development that could hit the already weak profitability of Germany’s banks hard, the BDB told a press briefing.

“This is a dangerous mix,” BDB head Michael Kemmer said, referring to the combination of thin margins and the latest regulatory tweaks, which bankers have begun to call “Basel IV”.

Mark Carney, the Bank of England governor who heads the G20’s Financial Stability Board, and William Coen, secretary-general of the Basel Committee, have both dismissed talk of a “Basel IV” in the making, saying the latest rule changes are simply a continuation of Basel III and do not represent a step change in capital demands on banks.

Kemmer said banks would be unable to pass the costs of fresh rule changes on to customers in Germany’s highly competitive market. “The whole cost burden will fall on earnings,” he said.

The BDB is particularly worried about potential Basel Committee restrictions in rules for internal models, which some banks use to determine how much safety capital they should set aside to cover certain loans or trading business, for example.

Regulators want to set a certain lower limit or floor for internal models, so that the requirements do not differ too much from a standard calculation.

The Basel Committee has made it clear in talks that they consider a floor at 60 percent of the standardised approach to be too low, BDB regulatory expert Dirk Jaeger told the briefing.

Should the floor ultimately be set at 70 or 80 percent, risk-weighted assets would rise significantly, particularly for specialised institutions such as mortgage lenders, Kemmer said.

Kemmer said the head of a cooperative bank had recently told him that the capital ratio at his bank would nearly halve as a result. “You have to draw the line there,” said Kemmer, whose association represents Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank among others.

Lumping all banks together is the wrong approach, Kemmer said. However, guidelines for the creation of models are useful.

Most banks expect the Basel Committee to publish its rules for internal models this year. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Andreas Kroener; editing by Adrian Croft)