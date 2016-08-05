FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Commerzbank to finish trader moves from London to Frankfurt by year end
August 5, 2016

Commerzbank to finish trader moves from London to Frankfurt by year end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Germany's Commerzbank is set to complete a move of around 80 fixed income and foreign exchange traders from London to its Frankfurt base by year-end, a bank spokesman said on Friday.

The move, part of a broader strategic reshuffle announced in early 2015, comes as Britain's vote to leave the European Union in June has raised questions about London's position as a centre for global finance.

"This process is almost complete and expected to be finalised by year-end 2016," said the spokesman, adding the decision had not been impacted by the Brexit vote in June. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Alexander Smith)

