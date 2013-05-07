FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German banks seek to shed over 600 bln euros in assets
May 7, 2013

German banks seek to shed over 600 bln euros in assets

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

By Edward Taylor and Kathrin Jones
    FRANKFURT, May 7 (Reuters) - German banks are sitting on
over 600 billion euros of unwanted assets, underscoring the
magnitude of the restructuring challenge for the country's
financial sector nearly five years after the collapse of Lehman
Brothers.
    According to Reuters calculations based on the annual
reports of the major German banks, lenders are seeking to divest
some 637 billion euros ($833 billion) in assets which includes
real estate and shipping loans as well as sovereign debt -
equivalent to the annual economic output of the Netherlands.
    Among the institutions with the most "non-core" assets are
the biggest German casualties of the global financial crisis,
led by rescued banks Hypo Real Estate, WestLB
 and Commerzbank. 
    The pile of unloved holdings has ballooned ever since global
regulators forced banks to set aside more capital for risky
assets, a rule that has forced many to drastically shrink their
balance sheets.
    Assets which could not be sold immediately have been parked
in so-called non-core banking units, which experts warn could be
around for decades.
    "The dismantling of these portfolios will take a very long
time, it would be no surprise if it took 20 years," said Andreas
Steck, a partner at Linklaters in Germany.
    The "non-core" banking sector emerged after banks were
forced to overhaul their business models in the wake of the
crisis.
    Since then, the battle for slim returns and tighter bank
safety rules has forced even healthy players like Deutsche Bank
to shed assets which absorb too much balance sheet in relation
to the returns sought by investors.
    Banks created separate divisions for their toxic and other
unwanted assets as a way to draw investor attention to a newly
defined 'core' of profitable operations in the hope of
rekindling investor interest in a sector plagued by low returns.
    But these assets are often still part of the same balance
sheet and risk watering down the returns promised by the
'healthy' parts of a bank.    
    Deutsche Bank alone has parked 97 billion euros worth of
assets in its 'non-core operations unit', while cross-town rival
Commerzbank has identified 151 billion euros worth of assets. 
    Most banks initially wanted to shed risky assets via an
accelerated portfolio rundown or shrinking the portfolio as
quickly as possible either by not renewing loans or by actively
selling them off.
    But this strategy has proved hard to implement, an
investment banker specialised in restructuring banks said. 
    "If you accelerate disposals too much you end up with a
firesale and have to write down the valuation of assets so
aggressively that it eats up capital," the banker said. 
    Disposals have been limited. Private equity firm Lone Star
and Wells Fargo are in talks to buy a 4 billion pound
($6.21 billion) UK property loans portfolio put up for sale by
Commerzbank, for example. 
    However that is just a fraction of its total commercial real
estate exposure.
    "There are not enough buyers to absorb everything that is on
offer," said the banker, who declined to be named. 
    
Non-core units in billions of euros
    
BANK            Non-Core assets        Balance sheet
FMS Wertmanagement    137                  246
(formerly HRE)
Pfandbriefbank    0.3                97
EAA (WestLB)        143*                123
Portigon        ---                10
Commerzbank        151                636
Deutsche Bank        97                2012
HSH            50                131
LBBW            22                336
BayernLB        18                287
DZ Bank        15                407
Dekabank        4                130
HVB            **                348
Total            637.3                4763
* Includes initial allocation and subsequent top-up
** HVB declined to give a figure for non-core portfolios
*** Balance sheet calculations for FMS Wertmanagement and EAA
given according to HGB German accounting standards
Source: the companies
($1 = 0.6439 British pounds)

 (Additional reporting by Alexander Huebner, Andreas Kroener and
Jonathan Gould; Editing by Noah Barkin and David Cowell)

