German banks seek to shed over 600 bln euros in assets

By Edward Taylor and Kathrin Jones FRANKFURT, May 7 (Reuters) - German banks are sitting on over 600 billion euros of unwanted assets, underscoring the magnitude of the restructuring challenge for the country's financial sector nearly five years after the collapse of Lehman Brothers. According to Reuters calculations based on the annual reports of the major German banks, lenders are seeking to divest some 637 billion euros ($833 billion) in assets which includes real estate and shipping loans as well as sovereign debt - equivalent to the annual economic output of the Netherlands. Among the institutions with the most "non-core" assets are the biggest German casualties of the global financial crisis, led by rescued banks Hypo Real Estate, WestLB and Commerzbank. The pile of unloved holdings has ballooned ever since global regulators forced banks to set aside more capital for risky assets, a rule that has forced many to drastically shrink their balance sheets. Assets which could not be sold immediately have been parked in so-called non-core banking units, which experts warn could be around for decades. "The dismantling of these portfolios will take a very long time, it would be no surprise if it took 20 years," said Andreas Steck, a partner at Linklaters in Germany. The "non-core" banking sector emerged after banks were forced to overhaul their business models in the wake of the crisis. Since then, the battle for slim returns and tighter bank safety rules has forced even healthy players like Deutsche Bank to shed assets which absorb too much balance sheet in relation to the returns sought by investors. Banks created separate divisions for their toxic and other unwanted assets as a way to draw investor attention to a newly defined 'core' of profitable operations in the hope of rekindling investor interest in a sector plagued by low returns. But these assets are often still part of the same balance sheet and risk watering down the returns promised by the 'healthy' parts of a bank. Deutsche Bank alone has parked 97 billion euros worth of assets in its 'non-core operations unit', while cross-town rival Commerzbank has identified 151 billion euros worth of assets. Most banks initially wanted to shed risky assets via an accelerated portfolio rundown or shrinking the portfolio as quickly as possible either by not renewing loans or by actively selling them off. But this strategy has proved hard to implement, an investment banker specialised in restructuring banks said. "If you accelerate disposals too much you end up with a firesale and have to write down the valuation of assets so aggressively that it eats up capital," the banker said. Disposals have been limited. Private equity firm Lone Star and Wells Fargo are in talks to buy a 4 billion pound ($6.21 billion) UK property loans portfolio put up for sale by Commerzbank, for example. However that is just a fraction of its total commercial real estate exposure. "There are not enough buyers to absorb everything that is on offer," said the banker, who declined to be named. Non-core units in billions of euros BANK Non-Core assets Balance sheet FMS Wertmanagement 137 246 (formerly HRE) Pfandbriefbank 0.3 97 EAA (WestLB) 143* 123 Portigon --- 10 Commerzbank 151 636 Deutsche Bank 97 2012 HSH 50 131 LBBW 22 336 BayernLB 18 287 DZ Bank 15 407 Dekabank 4 130 HVB ** 348 Total 637.3 4763 * Includes initial allocation and subsequent top-up ** HVB declined to give a figure for non-core portfolios *** Balance sheet calculations for FMS Wertmanagement and EAA given according to HGB German accounting standards Source: the companies ($1 = 0.6439 British pounds) (Additional reporting by Alexander Huebner, Andreas Kroener and Jonathan Gould; Editing by Noah Barkin and David Cowell)