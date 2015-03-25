German regulator BaFin says Heta shows no debt is risk-free

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - Fallout from the collapse of an Austrian bank should serve as a “last wake-up call” that there is no such thing as risk-free debt, Germany’s financial services regulator said on Wednesday.

Sovereign debt has typically been rated “zero risk”, meaning banks don’t have to set aside capital to cover such holdings and policymakers are now reviewing this, though any change is likely to take time.

This month Germany’s deposit protection fund said it was taking over the Germany property lender Duesseldorfer Hypothekenbank AG (DuesselHyp), which has run into problems due to its exposure to Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria’s “bad bank” Heta.

Felix Hufeld, president of German regulator BaFin, told the CityWeek conference that “thank God” regulators were able to deal “successfully” with DuesselHyp over the weekend to avoid having to close it down on a Sunday before markets reopened.

It was, “indeed a challenge for European countries” when a core EU member decides not to honour its debts, Hufeld said.

“That in my view was the last wake-up call for all the regulators around the globe -- do not consider sovereign debt as risk-free,” Hufeld added. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Greg Mahlich)