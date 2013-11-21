FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany wants its banks shielded under ECB supervision
November 21, 2013 / 9:32 AM / 4 years ago

Germany wants its banks shielded under ECB supervision

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - German parties negotating the formation of a new government will ask national financial regulator Bafin to ensure the particularities of German banks are respected when the ECB takes over supervision of the sector, according to a coalition document.

The 10-page document, prepared by a working group led by Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, is expected to flow into a broader coalition contract between his conservatives and the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD).

It stresses the need for leverage ratio limits for banks and backs the implementation of the so-called Liikanen proposals for banks, which would legally separate risky investment activities from traditional lending business, at the European level.

The document points out that given the 30 billion euro limit for banks that fall under European supervision, German banks that are “regionally limited” and “active in special sectors” will come under the watch of the European Central Bank.

“The government will ask the Bafin, in line with its responsibilities for European bank supervision, to ensure that the particularities of certain banks, for example state development banks, are respected,” the document reads.

