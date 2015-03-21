FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pair of German savings bank associations eye merger -newspaper
Sections
Featured
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Nuclear weapons
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 21, 2015 / 4:01 AM / 2 years ago

Pair of German savings bank associations eye merger -newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 21 (Reuters) - Savings bank associations of two German states are pushing for a combination of their mortgage-lending banks, Stuttgarter Zeitung reported on Saturday, without citing sources.

A merger will be proposed to authorities on Monday by savings bank associations in the western states of Baden-Wuerttemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate, the newspaper said.

If adopted, the plan would trigger talks aimed at creating Germany’s largest regional mortgage bank, Stuttgarter Zeitung added.

Germany’s banking sector, consisting of private lenders, savings banks and cooperative banks, has come under increasing pressure to consolidiate after the European Central Bank’s stress tests, analysts have said.

A spokesman for Baden-Wuerttemberg’s savings bank association declined to comment. His counterpart in Rhineland-Palatinate did not respond immediately to a request for comment. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Hans Seidenstuecker; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.