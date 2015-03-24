FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German coop banks see opportunity in rivals' cost cuts
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 24, 2015 / 6:17 PM / 2 years ago

German coop banks see opportunity in rivals' cost cuts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 24 (Reuters) - Germany’s network of cooperative banks stands to make gains from competitors’ efforts to cut costs by closing branches, cooperative bank trade body BVR said on Tuesday.

“It’s an opportunity for us to pick up talent from other banking groups who no longer feel comfortable in their own bank,” BVR president Uwe Froehlich said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Germany’s mutually owned cooperative banks compete against public-sector savings banks and commercial lenders like Deutsche Bank or Commerzbank, creating an environment where retail margins are thin.

Munich-based lender HVB, owned by Italy’s Unicredit , is closing about half of its retail branches in an effort to cut costs.

Deutsche Bank is also considering closing a third of its 750 domestic retail branches, according to an internal paper under discussion at Germany’s largest lender, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

The bank declined to comment on Tuesday.

Deutsche Bank Chairman Paul Achleitner said on Monday that it is reviewing multiple options to create a sustainable strategy that will take the bank to the year 2018 and beyond.

Reuters had reported on Saturday that Deutsche Bank’s retail operations would bear the brunt of planned restructuring and would most likely be spun off in a stock market listing, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The number of cooperative banks has also been falling gradually for several years, with the number of dropping by 31 to 1,047 last year and seen dipping to around 1,000 by the end of 2015.

Reporting by Andreas Kroener and Kathrin Jones; Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.