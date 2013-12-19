FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German savings banks eye 2 bln eur deposit guarantee bill
December 19, 2013 / 11:02 AM / 4 years ago

German savings banks eye 2 bln eur deposit guarantee bill

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Germany’s public sector savings and landesbank lenders will need to pump about 2 billion euros ($2.75 billion) into an EU-mandated national fund to protect savings deposits over the coming decade, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The country’s commercial lenders also face an increased bill, a second source said, adding that there was as yet no estimate for that sector, which includes big banks like Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank.

European Union member states and the EU’s parliament this week agreed that national guarantee funds should be built up to cover 0.8 percent of total deposits, to protect up to 100,000 euros per depositor.

Banks will be required to kick in cash to meet the new guarantee rules aimed at underpinning the future banking union in Europe and making lenders more resistant to financial crises.

Mutual credits or guarantees, which up to now made up a large part of the public sector banks’ deposit protection programme, will see only limited acceptance under the new rules. ($1 = 0.7266 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Kroener, writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Philipp Halstrick and Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
