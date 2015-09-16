MOVES-German banking association picks Berenberg CEO as new head

FRANKFURT, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The German banking association BdB has picked Berenberg Chief Executive Hans-Walter Peters as its new president, following Deutsche Bank co-CEO Juergen Fitchen, whose term expires in April.

The BdB board unanimously chose Peters as candidate and will take a final decision on Nov. 9, the BdB said in a statement.

The BdB usually rotates the presidential chair among executives from large bank corporations, such as Deutsche’s Fitschen, regional banks such as Fitschen’s predessor Andreas Schmitz from HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt and private banks such as Berenberg.

Peters, aged 60, has been a member of the BdB’s executive committee since 2013. He holds 26.1 per cent of the voting rights in Berenberg. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, editing by Louise Heavens)