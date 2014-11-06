FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German bank levy totals 516 mln in 2014 -bailout agency
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 6, 2014 / 10:22 AM / 3 years ago

German bank levy totals 516 mln in 2014 -bailout agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - German banks’ contributions to a bailout levy will amount to around 516 million euros ($645 million) this year, down slighly from 2013, bank bailout agency FMSA said on Thursday.

The restrucuturing fund, set up in 2011 in reaction to the financial crisis as a way to deal with banks that get into trouble without resorting to taxpayer money, has so far built up funds of more than 2.3 billion euros, the agency said in a statement.

The bank levy will be determined according to EU rules from 2015 and will flow into the German part of the European Single Resolution Fund in 2016. (1 US dollar = 0.7994 euro) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by Thomas Atkins)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.