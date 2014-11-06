German bank levy totals 516 mln in 2014 -bailout agency

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - German banks’ contributions to a bailout levy will amount to around 516 million euros ($645 million) this year, down slighly from 2013, bank bailout agency FMSA said on Thursday.

The restrucuturing fund, set up in 2011 in reaction to the financial crisis as a way to deal with banks that get into trouble without resorting to taxpayer money, has so far built up funds of more than 2.3 billion euros, the agency said in a statement.

The bank levy will be determined according to EU rules from 2015 and will flow into the German part of the European Single Resolution Fund in 2016. (1 US dollar = 0.7994 euro) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by Thomas Atkins)