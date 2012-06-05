FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German banks ready for all Greek options -Bafin head
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 5, 2012 / 8:56 AM / 5 years ago

German banks ready for all Greek options -Bafin head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BONN, June 5 (Reuters) - German banks have limited exposure to Greece and should be able to handle any outcome in the southern European country, German financial watchdog Bafin said on Tuesday.

“I won’t join speculation about Greece’s future financial policy but I am certain that Germany’s banks are now prepared for all possible scenarios,” Bafin president Elke Koenig said in the text of a speech at the watchdog’s annual news conference.

Bafin and the Bundesbank were monitoring the situation in Spain and Portugal very carefully but developments were in no way comparable to Greece, Koenig said.

“The German banking system is relatively robust, even if it cannot fully shield itself from the current environment,” Koenig said. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.