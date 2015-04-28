German finance minister wants to keep agency for troubled banks while EU fund set up

BERLIN, April 28 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble wants to hold on to an emergency reserve for German banks that get into difficulty while a pan-European wind-up agency is being built up, a finance ministry source said.

The source, who declined to be named, said a corresponding draft law would be discussed in the German cabinet on Wednesday.

Last year, European Union countries agreed to set up a common fund known as the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) as part of its banking union project.

The SRM is designed to be a pan-European bailout fund made up of levies on banks built up over eight years starting in 2016, bringing it up to a total volume of 55 billion euros by 2024. It will then replace any national wind-up agencies.

German banks have already paid 2.3 billion euros into the national agency. The source said the finance ministry would keep those funds rather than giving them back to the banks or using them to offset their contributions to the new pan-European fund, as called for by German banking associations.

“The funds that banks have already paid into the national wind-up agency should be kept for the time being. These funds will be available for winding up German institutes during the set-up phase of the European fund,” the source said.

That would give German banks an extra buffer during a time in which the European agency's funds will be relatively small.