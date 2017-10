BERLIN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Basel III banking rules could be hit by small short-term delays but a timely introduction in Europe is possible, a spokeswoman of the German Finance Ministry said on Monday.

”It is more a case of short-term problems rather than anything serious,“ she said. Asked if the Europeans would implement them on time, she said: ”We see this as possible.’ (Reporting by Gareth Jones; writing by Alexandra Hudson)