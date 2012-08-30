FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bayer seeks further approval in U.S. for cancer drug
August 30, 2012

Bayer seeks further approval in U.S. for cancer drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Bayer AG has filed for approval in the United States for the cancer drug regorafenib, a potential blockbuster drug, to treat gastrointestinal cancer, the German drugmaker said on Thursday.

Bayer in June said trials showed the drug prolonged the lives of patients with the aggressive type of cancer without their tumours worsening.

It is testing regorafenib against a number of tumour types including kidney cancer and is targeting annual peak sales from the treatment of more than 1 billion euros ($1.25 billion), Bayer has said.

In May it filed for approval in the United States and the European union for regorafenib as a treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. ($1 = 0.7982 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)

