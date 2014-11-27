FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German agricultural trading group BayWa says expanding to Spain
#Honda Motor Co
November 27, 2014 / 9:41 AM / 3 years ago

German agricultural trading group BayWa says expanding to Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Leading German agricultural trading group BayWa AG said on Thursday it has established a grain trading unit in Spain, continuing its international expansion.

The new Madrid-based unit, Cefetra Iberica, will supply agricultural commodities including grains and soybean products to customers in Spain and Portugal, BayWa said.

Munich-based BayWa’s agriculture business was traditionally concentrated in the south German states of Bavaria, Baden-Wuerttemberg and the eastern state of Saxony.

But the company has been expanding its international trading operations in the last two years.

In 2012, it moved into grain trading in the Netherlands. It also established a grains unit in Italy earlier this month, which has already traded about 150,000 tonnes of soy to Italian animal feed makers, the company said. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
