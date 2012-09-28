FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Baywa buys Dutch trader Cefetra
September 28, 2012 / 8:51 AM / 5 years ago

Germany's Baywa buys Dutch trader Cefetra

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, Sept 28 (Reuters) - German agricultural cooperative Baywa said it is to purchase Dutch grains trader Cefetra for 125 million euros ($160.8 million).

Baywa also said it plans to purchase a 60 percent shareholding in German grain trading company Bohnhorst for 35 million euros.

The purchases would significantly expand Baywa’s presence in international grain trading, Baywa said.

Rotterdam-based Cefetra trades in products including soybeans, grains and palm products. Bohnhorst is involved in grains, fruit and vegetables, feeds and fertilizers.

The takeovers need approval from competition authorities.

Baywa is Germany’s largest farm cooperative with 2011 turnover of 9.6 billion euros and interests including grains, livestock, fruit and vegetables, retailing and energy. ($1 = 0.7775 euros) (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by David Holmes)

