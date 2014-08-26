RPT-Berlin mayor to announce resignation on Tuesday - German media

(Repeats to more subscribers)

BERLIN, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Berlin’s Social Democrat (SPD) mayor Klaus Wowereit, who has run the German capital since 2001, will announce his resignation effective from December, local media reported on Tuesday without giving any reasons.

Wowereit became a national celebrity by coming out as gay during his 2001 election campaign, just as one newspaper was planning to expose his sexuality.

He coined the phrase “poor but sexy” to describe Berlin and during his 13 years in power the city has transformed into one of Europe’s hippest and more popular tourist destinations.

His reputation has been tarnished, however, by the debacle over Berlin’s new international airport, which has still not opened after years of delays and cost overruns. Wowereit stepped down as supervisory board chairman of the airport in January 2013. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Stephen Brown)