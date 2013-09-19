German Bilfinger says to axe 1,250 jobs worldwide

FRANKFURT, Sept 19 (Reuters) - German construction and industrial services group Bilfinger SE plans to cut 1,250 jobs worldwide, or just under 2 percent of its workforce, over the next two years as it seeks to cut sales and administration costs.

From 2015, the job cuts would save up to 90 million euros ($122 million) in personnel costs as well as a low to mid-double digit million euro amount in non-personnel costs, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Bilfinger had just under 67,000 employees at the end of 2012.