CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-One dead, 10 injured in blast near Nuremberg, Germany -police

BERLIN, July 25 (Reuters) - An explosion killed at least one person and injured 10 others near the German city of Nuremberg on Sunday in what authorities said was believed to be an intentional blast.

It was the fourth violent incident in Germany in a week and came as the country was still on edge after the killing of nine people by an 18-year-old Iranian-German gunman in Munich on Friday.

The blast in the town Ansbach prompted the evacuation of more than 2,000 people from a nearby music festival, authorities said.

"We assume it was a deliberate explosion," a Bavarian Interior Ministry spokesman said.

He said no arrests had been made in connection with the explosion but Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann was en route to the site.

The mayor of Ansbach told reporters the blast was caused by an explosive device, according to the Nordbayern.de news website.

Police offered no immediate details on the individual killed or those injured but said the explosion, inside a restaurant according to local media, was reported at 10:12 p.m. (2012 GMT).

Earlier on Sunday, a 21-year-old Syrian refugee was arrested after killing a pregnant woman in a machete attack that killed one woman in Reutlingen, near Stuttgart.

That attack came after a refugee from Pakistan wielding an axe injured five people near Wuerzbuerg, also in southern Germany, before he was shot dead by police on July 18.

Ansbach is home to a U.S. Army base and the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade. A spokesman at the base said the base had no information about the explosion.