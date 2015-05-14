FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German TV model show disrupted by bomb threat-ProSieben on Twitter
May 14, 2015 / 9:12 PM / 2 years ago

German TV model show disrupted by bomb threat-ProSieben on Twitter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 14 (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSieben said on Twitter that there had been a bomb threat during the finale of model competition show Germany’s Next Topmodel and added that the venue had been evacuated safely.

The show presented by model Heidi Klum was being filmed at the SAP Arena in Mannheim, a city in southwestern Germany.

“We’re sorry. We’ll no longer be broadcasting today,” ProSieben said on its Twitter account.

A spokesman for Mannheim police said the organisers of Germany’s Next Topmodel had decided to clear the venue and end the show after an unidentified female person called in a bomb threat around 9 p.m. local time (1900 GMT). Police are investigating the matter, he said.

He could not say exactly how many people had been at the venue but said he estimated there had been around 8,000-10,000. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christian Plumb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
